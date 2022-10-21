Warmer weekend ahead, chances for storms and rain return later

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TODAY: A few clouds this morning move out by the late morning hours with highs reaching the upper 50s to mid 60s for most areas. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with a couple stray light rain showers possible along the borderlands of MN and Canada overnight.

SATURDAY: A lake breeze kicks up out of the east at 5-10 MPH, gusting a little higher at times. This keeps temperatures in the 50s near Lake Superior with 60s inland. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

SUNDAY: The bulk of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Winds become gusty out of the ESE at 5-15 MPH, gusting over 20 MPH at times beginning later in the afternoon. Showers and a couple storms become likely overnight into Monday. A stray storm may feature large hail and strong winds, but our chance for severe weather is low at this time.

