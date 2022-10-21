Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Cable, Chisholm

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR and the Department of Public Instruction are launching a pilot program that will allow residents to check out State Park Passes from their local library. 20 libraries across the state are participating including Mercer, Winter and Hayward in Northwest Wisconsin. Cardholders will also receive a kit with additional exploration materials and stickers. Each library will receive 50 passes.

Cable, WI- The American Birkebeiner has a few updates on construction at the historic Mt. Telemark site. They are currently in Phase 2 of revamping the property. Work is underway for the new 5k paved roller ski, walking and hiking trail. Depending on the weather, crews hope to have the trail complete by the end of October. They have also started running additional electricity to expand snowmaking opportunities around Mt. Telemark. The Birke’s next race will be on Thanksgiving and the American Birkebeiner race in February is almost full.

Chisholm, MN- The local club is looking for answers after their bulldozer was vandalized. Authorities say that sometime between 7 p.m. on October 19 and 1:30 on October 20, someone fired at least 10 shots into a bulldozer owned by Northern Traxx ATV Club. The dozer was parked near CR 84 just east of Hwy 5. The radiator and other key components sustained damage and repair costs are over $4,000, but that estimate is not final. The club is offering a reward for information that leads to a conviction and asks anyone with information to reach out to them or the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office. Both Northern Traxx and the Chisholm Path Blazers are currently getting trails ready for fall and winter after last spring’s melt was one of the most damaging they’ve ever seen.

