NTSB releases initial report from Hermantown plane crash

HERMANTOWN, MN-- Federal investigators unveiled their initial findings from the investigation into last month’s deadly plane crash in Hermantown.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report describing the incidents before the crash, weather conditions, and other components.

This is not a formal and detailed report and is subject to change.

The NTSB said the pilot and passengers were friends, had flown into Duluth for a wedding, and left twelve hours after arriving.

The pilot, Tyler Fretland, 32, did not ask for any fueling or maintenance on the plane.

They said he also incorrectly read back a ‘departure frequency’ that was issued to him and was not corrected by the air traffic controller.

After taking off, the plane climbed to about 1,800 feet before taking a “tight teardrop turn’” to the left, a mile south of DLH.

While turning, the plane continued to climb to 2,800 feet during its 360-degree turn and then began to descend.

The air traffic controller tried to contact the pilot on the departure frequency but heard no response.

They then tried to contact the pilot through a different frequency.

The plane continued to descend with increasing speed.

The controller observed the decent and asked the pilot to confirm he was climbing.

According to the report, there was no answer and no further communication from the pilot.

The initial report described no adverse weather conditions or mechanical issues that contributed to the crash and gave no theories to the cause.

The formal report with more details is expected in one year.

