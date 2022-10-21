Northwest Wisconsin town rallies to save its post office

GORDON, WI. (Northern News Now) - When the residents of Gordon, WI noticed a sign on their local post office saying it would close on Nov. 9 because of leasing issues, they were not happy.

“When a town loses its post office, it really loses its identity,” said long-time resident Doug MacDonald.

In a news release, the United States Postal Service (USPS) said this is a temporary closure, and they’re seeking possible alternative locations for the post office.

But for residents of Gordon, that’s not enough.

“It really really is not depressing but irritating because Gordon has a pride, the people in it,” MacDonald said. “They cherish their history, they really do.”

Locals said the postal road the office sits on has been around since 1847, a year before Wisconsin was even a state.

“So this has been going over for 162 years,” said local historian Brian Finstad. “And one day there’s a notice on the door saying its going to close in two weeks and nobody knew.”

Community members said the history is also personal.

MacDonald’s family has been getting their mail from P.O. box 84 for over 100 years.

USPS said residents will have to pick up their mail in Solon Springs when the post office in Gordon closes.

That’s about an 8 mile drive up Hwy 53.

“My mother is turning 80 years old, I don’t necessarily like her being on the highway,” Finstad said. “Especially with winter roads.”

After rallying to save their post office Thursday evening, community members called on state and U.S. officials to join their fight.

Their hope is that USPS will at least consider keeping the office open long enough to try and reach a lease agreement.

Finstad said this isn’t the first time the community has rallied to keep a piece of history alive.

A few years back, the DNR said they were going to tear down the town’s fire tower.

“We were told there was nothing we could do about,” Finstad said. “And five years later, the fire tower is still there.”

They said they’re hoping the same spirit that kept their fire tower up, will help keep their post office open.

“We want history to continue,” MacDonald said. “I mean small town post offices. Where can you get a clerk who hears you’re sick and will drop off a package at your house.”

In a statement, Rep. Tom Tiffany said he sent a letter to the Postmaster General urging USPS to reconsider its decision to close the Gordon Post Office.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.