No. 4 Bulldogs sweep Crookston, now 20-2 on the season

By Kevin Moore
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No. 4 Bulldogs were back home for an NSIC battle against Minnesota Crookston, where the Bulldogs took care of business in three sets sweeping the Golden Eagles 3-0.

Next for the Bulldogs is a road trip to Bemidji State Saturday, before a top-ten battle with No. 7 St. Cloud State at home on Tuesday, October 25th.

