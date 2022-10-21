No. 4 Bulldogs sweep Crookston, now 20-2 on the season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No. 4 Bulldogs were back home for an NSIC battle against Minnesota Crookston, where the Bulldogs took care of business in three sets sweeping the Golden Eagles 3-0.

BULLDOGS BACK (home)



🏐@UMNCrookston (3-18) come into Romano taking on the No.4 @UMDVolleyball (19-2) team.



🏐The lady ‘dogs hold a perfect 29-0 record with the Eagles.



📺: 1st serve is at 6 pm on the MY9 Sports Network.



🎙: @TomHansensports & I have you covered! pic.twitter.com/1ALI44sxy8 — Lex Bass (@lex_basss) October 20, 2022

Next for the Bulldogs is a road trip to Bemidji State Saturday, before a top-ten battle with No. 7 St. Cloud State at home on Tuesday, October 25th.

