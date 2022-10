DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews battled flames Thursday night on East Superior Street.

The fire broke out in a garage around 8:45 p.m. near North 43rd Avenue East and East Superior Street.

Crews quickly contained the flames but not before the garage and a car were destroyed.

No word yet on a cause or whether anyone was hurt.

