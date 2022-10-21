Duluth Haunted Ship makes special, scary room for volunteer

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The William A. Irvin Haunted Ship is a Halloween staple in Duluth. With nearly 30 years of frights, the attraction has something for everyone.

“We welcome everyone here to the haunt no matter what happened in their life,” Steve Rankila, head of ship operations, said.

Rankila said Halloween is meant for everyone to enjoy.

That includes Annabelle Stowman. She has volunteered with the Haunted Ship for the past five years, but it hasn’t always been easy.

“I have tight heel cords, and I have scoliosis from Fredrick Ataxia, and I also have problems in my hands too,” Stowman said.

Stowman must use a walker on a daily basis, but that never stopped her from putting on terrifying makeup and scaring people.

This year, there is a room in the ship made specially for her.

She sits in the haunted bathroom at the end of the insane asylum.

It’s special because it has built in handrails, accessible wheelchairs, and is large enough so she has more room to move.

“We got together and thought how can we design a room for Annabelle? How can we make it not only safe for her, but make it so she can act,” said Rankila.

The Haunted Ship made adjustments for someone who means so much to them, all so Stowman can continue doing what she loves.

“Just scaring the pants off of people, it’s just something really fun,” Stowman said.

If you or a loved one wants to be part of the Haunted Ship staff but need accommodations, you can email the DECC ahead of the Halloween season.

The Haunted Ship is open until October 31.

