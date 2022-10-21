City by City: Superior National Forest, Tower, Superior

Superior National Forest- Leaders with the Superior National Forest are holding several open houses in the coming months. The first will be held Wednesday, October 26 at the Laurentian District Office in Aurora. The USDA Forest Service and New Superior National Forest Supervisor are inviting the public, businesses and whoever is interested to attend. The meetings are a chance to meet new staff, learn about career opportunities and ask about upcoming forest projects. The open house will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tower, MN- The DNR has announced a netting season for 7 lakes within the Tower fisheries area. Friday, October 21 lakes Vermilion, Basswood, Fall and Newton will be open to netting for whitefish and cisco. Later in October, Shagawa lake will open followed by Bear Island and Ojibway lakes in November. These lakes are impacted by sudden changes to water temperature and the season can open or close within 48-hour notice by the DNR.

Superior, WI- The community is getting in the Halloween spirit. Friday, October 21 the Superior Business Improvement District is hosting its annual trick-or-treating event for local youth. Nearly 70 businesses will be participating from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Some businesses will close at 4 p.m. and there will also be a few discounts for shoppers during the event.

