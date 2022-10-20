Weekend warm up will lead to a rain chance by Sunday night

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies and southwest winds. Lows will fall into the 30′s and 40′s, so remaining a bit milder.

A warm front will make the night not so chilly for a change (KBJR)

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly sunny skies and even warmer temperatures! Highs will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s with northwest winds 5-15mph.

Friday will be sunny and warm (KBJR)

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have partly cloudy skies. Winds will remain a bit breezy, but more out of the southeast 5-15mph. Highs will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

A low to the west will make the weekend warm with its warm front but the same system will make things rainy by Sunday night (KBJR)

SUNDAY: Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend! Highs will be in the upper 60′s and even some lower 70′s to our south! Expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the ESE 10-20mph. Overnight there will be a 70% chance of rain showers.

The weekend will be warm, Monday will be rainy and the rest of the week goes back to being a little cooler than normal (KBJR)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.