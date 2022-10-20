Weekend warm up will lead to a rain chance by Sunday night
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies and southwest winds. Lows will fall into the 30′s and 40′s, so remaining a bit milder.
FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly sunny skies and even warmer temperatures! Highs will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s with northwest winds 5-15mph.
SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have partly cloudy skies. Winds will remain a bit breezy, but more out of the southeast 5-15mph. Highs will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.
SUNDAY: Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend! Highs will be in the upper 60′s and even some lower 70′s to our south! Expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the ESE 10-20mph. Overnight there will be a 70% chance of rain showers.
