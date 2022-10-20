Stauber and Schultz take the stage for first of three debates

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Candidates for Minnesota Congressional District 8, Pete Stauber and Jen Schultz took the stage at WDIO for a debate, discussing everything from mining to abortion rights.

Stauber, a republican, is the incumbent.

DFLer Jen Schultz, who currently serves as a state representative, is challenging Stauber.

One thing the candidates were asked was about how to fix inflation.

Stauber suggested becoming an energy independent nation would help address the issue.

“We can’t have the president of the United States going to beg OPEC Nations for oil, and now he’s going to Iran and Venezuela to beg for oil. We have the opportunity to be energy independent here. We just have to have the political will to drill in America,” said Stauber.

Schultz said she’d like to prioritize affordable housing, healthcare and childcare.

She pushed back on Stauber’s criticism of the president.

“The people of this district are smart enough to know that it’s not just one person or president. He does not control gas prices. My opponent takes lots of money from fossil fuel companies. We should ask him to ask these companies why they’re taking so much fossil fuel outside the U.S.,” Schultz responded.

Another question posed to the candidates was whether it is possible to pursue copper-nickel mining and also protect our region’s waters.

“What we need is a champion to bring everyone to the table, including our tribes,” said Schultz. “If we don’t all come to the table and work this out, it gets litigated to the court and then mining doesn’t happen. We need to figure out how to do it without polluting the water.”

Schultz is a supporter of copper-nickel mining in our region.

“We can have a clean environment and mine here in Northeast Minnesota,” he said. “We’ve been doing it for 135 years and we have the cleanest water in the state in the heart of the Iron Range.”

Because of redistricting, the 8th District now represents all the Native tribes of Minnesota.

The candidates were asked how they would address impoverishment and unemployment in Indigenous communities.

“Now Line 3, that my opponent did not support, Line 3 had Native American business owners working on that Line 3, making good money, bringing wages to our economy,” said Stauber. “That’s what we have to support.”

Schultz said Stauber hasn’t spent as much time as she has engaging with and learning from Native communities.

“I’ve been visiting with all of our tribes, all of our tribal bands and nations to make sure I understand what their needs are, what their concerns are. In fact, in Grand Portage, they need a new wastewater treatment facility. In Bois Forte by Net Lake, they need to drive 50 miles to vote,” said Schultz.

When it came to abortion, Schultz said she would work to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

Meanwhile, Stauber said he is proud to be pro-life.

This was the first of three debates between Schultz and Stauber.

The next will be on October 24 at Madden’s On Gull Lake in Brainerd.

A final debate will be on Hibbing Public Access Television Friday, October 28.

