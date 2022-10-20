No. 4 Bulldogs prepare for No. 1 Ohio State; A matchup that features the only two female head coaches in the WCHA

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A National Championship rematch, a battle of the unbeaten as UMD hits the road for a series against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but this is also a battle of the only two women’s head coaches in the WCHA.

Two coaches who have their programs at the top of division one college hockey.

Of course, Ohio State coach Nadine Muzerall coming off a national championship, and Bulldogs head coach Muara Crowell coming off back-to-back National Championship appearances. Something coach Crowell acknowledges and doesn’t take for granted.

“I was happy it got the recognition it got during the National Championship with all females staff, they can’t say that anymore, but we sure can,” says a proud Crowell.

“It’s something we’re incredibly proud of, it’s something we think is important for people to talk about it, to notice it and I want more female head coaches represented in our league and beyond. Hopefully, I can be a role model to young head coaches coming up and help them get these opportunities.”

Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. on Friday.

