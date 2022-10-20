No. 4 Bulldogs prepare for No. 1 Ohio State; A matchup that features the only two female head coaches in the WCHA

By Kevin Moore
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A National Championship rematch, a battle of the unbeaten as UMD hits the road for a series against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but this is also a battle of the only two women’s head coaches in the WCHA.

Two coaches who have their programs at the top of division one college hockey.

Of course, Ohio State coach Nadine Muzerall coming off a national championship, and Bulldogs head coach Muara Crowell coming off back-to-back National Championship appearances. Something coach Crowell acknowledges and doesn’t take for granted.

“I was happy it got the recognition it got during the National Championship with all females staff, they can’t say that anymore, but we sure can,” says a proud Crowell.

“It’s something we’re incredibly proud of, it’s something we think is important for people to talk about it, to notice it and I want more female head coaches represented in our league and beyond. Hopefully, I can be a role model to young head coaches coming up and help them get these opportunities.”

Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: State Patrol corrects inaccurate report, says Cloquet man battling ‘life-threatening’ injuries after crash
The Famous Dave's location in Canal Park stands empty Monday as its owners prepare to move to...
Slow Canal Park winters push Famous Dave’s to Hermantown
WI State Senator Janet Bewley
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
Michael Miller, 40, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after a fatal crash...
Iron Range man pleads guilty to fatal drunk driving crash
Green Bay squad cars are seen at Bellevue and Amy streets after a 5-year-old girl was reported...
5-year-old shot in Wisconsin dies; police identify person of interest

Latest News

Sports
Friday (Wednesday) Night Lights Regular Season Finale
Eskomos
Friday Night Light’s Week 8: Plays of the Night
Daschke game-winning goal against ASU.
No. 10 Bulldogs look to get back on track against Badgers
2-1 win
The C-E-C Boys, Cloquet-Carlton Girls and Esko Girls all earn Section Titles