No. 10 Bulldogs look to get back on track against Badgers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 10th-ranked UMD Bulldogs are back home for a series against a familiar opponent the Wisconsin Badgers.

This series might have a little more juice and not because both teams are ranked in the top 10, but because both teams are coming in a little ticked off. The Bulldogs were just swept by Minnesota State on the road and on the Badgers’ side they’re 0-4 after being swept by Ohio State and St. Cloud.

Head coach Scott Sandelin knows to expect a fight from the Badgers as soon as that puck drops Friday night.

“I mean they’re 0-4, they went through the same thing. They didn’t play very good Friday and had a much better game and deserved a better outcome Saturday against a good St. Cloud team in their building. Getting our guys in the right frame of mind to play, doesn’t matter who we are playing because every game is tough and it’s even tougher if you’re not ready to play. I like our week so far, it doesn’t guarantee anything but hopefully, we can finish it off. I like our intensity, I like our compete level, I like our execution level. I hope that carries over Friday”

Coach Sandelin says he expects to have freshman forward Ben Steeves back this weekend against the Badgers.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Friday at AMSOIL Arena.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.