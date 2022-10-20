Know any good jokes? New event aims to make UMD robots funnier

By Quinn Gorham
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- Robots aren’t typically known for their sense of humor, but the creators of UMD’s caregiving robots are hoping to change that.

The robots created by Dr. Arshia Khan and a team of computer science students have been making a difference in more than a dozen nursing facilities across the state over the last year.

“We are very, very proud to see our work out there,” Khan said. “I think the biggest joy that comes from all of this work is when we see residents who haven’t talked in a long time, and then suddenly they start reacting to what the robot is saying and doing.”

The robots have made huge strides in cognitive and emotional therapy for elderly residents.

“They try to interact with the robot. They’re starting to talk. They’re starting to move and even tried to dance. Those are the times when we feel like you know, the late nights and the hard work has paid off,” Khan said.

Despite the success the robots have had, Khan said humor is hard to program.

“We’ve been looking for jokes because we are computer scientists, not comedians,” she said.

‘Beer and Bots’ was born to meet that need.

The monthly event will take place at Bent Paddle Brewery, aiming to help the robots tell better jokes.

“People could come and drink beer and then tell jokes to the robots to help them on their process of getting better jokes for the people at assisted living in nursing homes and such,” said Laura Mullen, Co-Founder of Bent Paddle.

Mullen said people will be able to write down joke suggestions for the robots.

Those will be programmed into the robots at a later date.

She’s also excited to give her patrons a chance to meet the robots.

“To have a place where the public can come gather with them, casually have a beer and get to know and learn about the robot program that’s here in Duluth, that is so cool,” she said.

Khan hopes the program will make the robots more relatable while providing important care.

Beers and Bots will take place every third Friday of the month from 5 to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Bovey man dies in ATV crash
The Famous Dave's location in Canal Park stands empty Monday as its owners prepare to move to...
Slow Canal Park winters push Famous Dave’s to Hermantown
Neveah Kingbird
Search continues for missing Bemidji teen 1 year later
Police Lights
UPDATE: State Patrol corrects inaccurate report, says Cloquet man battling ‘life-threatening’ injuries after crash
Michael Miller, 40, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after a fatal crash...
Iron Range man pleads guilty to fatal drunk driving crash

Latest News

Know any good jokes? New event to make UMD robots funnier
Know any good jokes? New event to make UMD robots funnier
Duluth Playhouse presents first Youth Theatre show ‘SpongeBob the Musical’ on NorShor stage
Duluth Playhouse presents first Youth Theatre show ‘SpongeBob the Musical’ on NorShor stage
The Paul R. Tregurtha freight ship passes into the Port of Duluth.
Choppy waters? Shipping in Twin Ports slightly down this year
The AT&T Foundation donated $15,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland Thursday.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland get $15K donation to address digital divide