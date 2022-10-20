‘Great Pumpkin Train’ back on North Shore Scenic Railroad
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN -- The “Great Pumpkin Train” is back at Duluth’s North Shore Scenic Railroad this weekend.
Riders get to travel on board the train to a special pumpkin patch up the North Shore where they can pick out a pumpkin.
The train will be running Thursday, October 20, through Sunday, October 23.
Click here for tickets and schedule information.
Reservations are suggested as many trains sell out.
Coach seats cost $25 per person with an option to go First Class Under the Glass in the exclusive dome car for $45.
Seating in the dome is limited.
Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.