‘Great Pumpkin Train’ back on North Shore Scenic Railroad

DULUTH, MN -- The “Great Pumpkin Train” is back at Duluth’s North Shore Scenic Railroad this weekend.

Riders get to travel on board the train to a special pumpkin patch up the North Shore where they can pick out a pumpkin.

The train will be running Thursday, October 20, through Sunday, October 23.

Reservations are suggested as many trains sell out.

Coach seats cost $25 per person with an option to go First Class Under the Glass in the exclusive dome car for $45.

Seating in the dome is limited.

