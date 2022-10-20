Gov. Evers talks about Wisconsin gun violence on national TV

Gov. Tony Evers (right) on ABC's GMA3
Gov. Tony Evers (right) on ABC's GMA3
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON , Wis. (WBAY) -The shooting death of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay Monday night was just the latest incident of gun violence here in Wisconsin.

That issue has also been a big one in political campaigns, dominating much of the debate among candidates in both the governor and U.S. Senate races.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers appeared on national TV Wednesday to address the spike in the state’s crime rate, and just last week his Republican challenger witnessed a car being broken into as he was speaking to reporters.

Two days after the deadly shooting on Green Bay’s east side, Gov. Evers was on ABC’s GMA3, which aired on WBAY-TV, where he was asked about the issue of gun violence and what he’s doing to deter criminals.

“As far as the crime in the state of Wisconsin, it mirrors the rest of the country,” the governor responded, “but with that said, we’ve put a hundred million dollars into violence prevention programs and other things that support local municipalities do the good work that they need to do.”

It’s not just shootings, property crime is also a concern.

Last week in Milwaukee, a car was broken into just a short distance away from where Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was holding a news conference.

“This happened with all kinds of people around. They smashed the window and then they tried to hotwire the car to steal the car, middle of the day, press, people everywhere,” Michels said.

During an interview with Sen. Ron Johnson, we also asked about the root cause.

“Of course that defund the police movement has dispirited law enforcement. It’s caused police to back off and not do the kind of work they’ve been trained to do that they want to do,” Johnson said, “and of course making it very difficult to recruit additional police, so who’s going to keep us safe in the future?”

However, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Johnson’s Democratic challenger, responded a different way during a recent debate.

“This is about making sure law enforcement and communities have strong relationships. It’s also about making sure we can do the things that we know prevent crime from happening in the first place. That’s investing in good schools, and good paying jobs, and doing work to get rid of poverty.”

Since there are no more scheduled debates, voters will now have to decide who to trust with the election just under 3 weeks away.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Bovey man dies in ATV crash
The Famous Dave's location in Canal Park stands empty Monday as its owners prepare to move to...
Slow Canal Park winters push Famous Dave’s to Hermantown
Neveah Kingbird
Search continues for missing Bemidji teen 1 year later
Michael Miller, 40, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after a fatal crash...
Iron Range man pleads guilty to fatal drunk driving crash
Police Lights
UPDATE: State Patrol corrects inaccurate report, says Cloquet man battling ‘life-threatening’ injuries after crash

Latest News

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder
President Joe Biden rallies voters
President promises to codify Roe v Wade in January if voters elect more democrats
President Joe Biden rallies voters
President promises to prioritize codifying Roe v Wade if more democrats are elected
Organized opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota has been minimal up to this point....
"Americans for Prosperity" mounts last ditched opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Mission Saturday as part of the "Road to Healing" tour....
Sec. Deb Haaland visits mission on "Road to Healing" Tour