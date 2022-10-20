Friday (Wednesday) Night Lights Regular Season Finale

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Across the Northland on Wednesday night, Minnesota high schools concluded their regular season in week 8.

Grand Rapids 31 Duluth Denfeld 0

The Thunderhawks finish the regular season undefeated with a 9-0 record.

Esko 54 Duluth East 0

The Eskomos remain undefeated through all 8 games allowing just 3.6 point per game this season.

Two Harbors 42 Proctor 0

Moose Lake/Willow River 7 Rush City 0

The Rebels hand Rush City their first loss of the season to hold a 7-1 regular season record.

Hermantown 30 Rock Ridge 8

North Branch 40 Cloquet 27

Cherry 56 McGregor 12

Mountain Iron-Buhl 59 South Ridge 0

Over in the 9-man ranks Cherry completes the regular season at 7-1 while MIB remains perfect at 7-0.

The MSHSL 2022 Football playoff brackets will be announced Sunday, October 23rd.

