Friday (Wednesday) Night Lights Regular Season Finale
Week 8
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Across the Northland on Wednesday night, Minnesota high schools concluded their regular season in week 8.
Grand Rapids 31 Duluth Denfeld 0
The Thunderhawks finish the regular season undefeated with a 9-0 record.
Esko 54 Duluth East 0
The Eskomos remain undefeated through all 8 games allowing just 3.6 point per game this season.
Two Harbors 42 Proctor 0
Moose Lake/Willow River 7 Rush City 0
The Rebels hand Rush City their first loss of the season to hold a 7-1 regular season record.
Hermantown 30 Rock Ridge 8
North Branch 40 Cloquet 27
Cherry 56 McGregor 12
Mountain Iron-Buhl 59 South Ridge 0
Over in the 9-man ranks Cherry completes the regular season at 7-1 while MIB remains perfect at 7-0.
The MSHSL 2022 Football playoff brackets will be announced Sunday, October 23rd.
