Friday Night Light’s Week 8: Plays of the Night

Northern News Now at 10pm
By Alexis Bass and Kevin Moore
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the eighth and final week of Friday Night Light’s there are two candidates for play of the week.

The first one comes from Esko where Nolan Witt relentlessly ran through a wall to earn the Eskomo’s third touchdown of the night.

The second candidate is Moose Lake/ Willow River’s Kaden Robbins who scored the only and the game-winning touchdown for the Rebels.

