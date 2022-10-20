City by City: Ironwood, Duluth, Superior

Ironwood, MI- Residents are still cleaning up from this week’s snowfall. The City compost site for brush trees and branches will be waving fees for the community. The site is open through October 29. Compost days are Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Duluth, MN- The Duluth Fire Department is hosting a car seat safety clinic Thursday, October 20. The Life Safety office is hosting its final clinic of the year. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., families or caregivers can stop by and a certified child passenger safety technician will inspect and ensure the seat is installed properly. No registration is required, and the service is free. The car seat clinic will be at Fire Station 4 on College Street.

Superior, WI- The Superior Fire Department is celebrating its new fire hall! Their open house is this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the whole community is invited to check out the new space. There will be tours of the fire station, children’s games and Sparky the Fire Pup will be there too. SFD will also be hosting a free car seat clinic, fire safety demonstrations and a simulated rescue during the open house.

