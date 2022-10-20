Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland get $15K donation to address digital divide

The AT&T Foundation donated $15,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland Thursday.
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland received a big donation Thursday to help connect kids and teens in need with internet access.

The $15,000 donation came from AT&T’s Foundation.

Millions of students across the U.S. do not have reliable internet or a computer at home to complete their homework, including many served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland.

Club programs support bridging the digital divide by creating an even digital education playing field for members.

The Boys & Girls Club provides devices and internet access at no charge to members. They also offer computer software programs that focus on personalized learning, with comprehensive and individualized Math, Reading, Science, and Language Arts curriculum, as well as STEM programming, meeting the needs of each learner.

“Our mission is to transform the lives of the young people we serve and help ensure success is within reach for every youth who enters our doors, especially those who need us most,” said Todd Johnson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland. “Over the last two years, our youth have faced many challenges. With this grant from the AT&T Foundation, we are excited to provide support to our youth who face technology and internet access challenges that serve as barriers to academic success.”

The donation is part of AT&T’s $2 billion commitment to help bridge the digital divide through investments in digital literacy tools, education resources, broadband technology, low-cost internet service, and computers.

