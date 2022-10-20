40s and 50s return today, 60s later in forecast!

TODAY: Some sunshine this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies.

MN WX (KBJR WX)

WI WX (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Highs make it into the 50s and 60s with decreasing morning clouds and mostly clear skies by the afternoon. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: Winds become breezy off of Lake Superior at 5-15 MPH, gusting a little higher at times. Highs make it into the upper 50s near the lake with 60s inland. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.