Warm front will bring in warm spell that will last through the weekend

By Adam Lorch
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly sunny skies. Tonight there will be partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20′s. Winds will be in out of the northwest 5-10mph.

Clearish but not as cold as a warm front edges towards us
THURSDAY: For Thursday we will have mostly sunny skies for most of the day, but there will be increasing clouds late in the afternoon. Highs will be around 50° with westerly winds 5-10mph.

Temperatures will approach normal Thursday after a few chilly days previously
FRIDAY: Friday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50′s with northwest winds 5-15mph.

A weak cold front will do little to chill us down once warmer temps arrive Thursday and Friday
SATURDAY: We continue our warming trend into the weekend! Highs will be in the upper 50′s, and lower 60′s to our south. Expect partly sunny skies and more of an east wind through the weekend.

Warm temps start the next 7 days and lead to a chance for a soaking rain by Monday
