UMD’s dominating offense prepares them for redemption against Bemidji

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD football team is coming off their first win on the road last weekend against Concordia-St. Paul and it was the offense that took over.

The Bulldogs had possession for over 42 minutes compared to just under 18 minutes for CSP. UMD’s offense made the most of their time on the field with 269 yards in the air and 304 yards on the ground.

The Bulldog’s defense held the Golden Bears to just 103 yards with two fumble recoveries and an interception. However, after last year’s loss to this weekend’s opponent, Bemidji State, the Bulldogs are focused on preparing this 2022 team to re-write that outcome against the Beavers on Saturday in Bemidji.

Head coach Curt Wiese said during Tuesday’s afternoon practice, “Bemidji is a similar program. I think they’re well-coached. We know that we’re gonna get their best and we’re gonna try to give them our best on Saturday afternoon. I don’t think losing last year’s game has any weight or any bearing on this year’s team. We understand the significance of this game. We’re gonna prepare hard this weekend and look forward to getting on the bus this Friday.”

Wide receiver, Armani Carmickle added, “You know again, it’s whatever the coaches write up for us and I have 100% faith in them and what they write up is what is going to work. As long as we execute what they write in front of us, we win that game.”

It’s the Bulldogs and the Beavers in Bemidji on Saturday. Kick-off is at 1:00 pm.

