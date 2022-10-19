Trump to be deposed in defamation suit filed by rape accuser

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation...
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s.

The deposition scheduled for Wednesday will give lawyers for E. Jean Carroll a chance to interrogate Trump about the assault allegations and statements he made in 2019 when she first told her story publicly.

Trump says the rape allegation is “a hoax and a lie.”

A judge last week rejected Trump’s request to delay the deposition.

Details of where, when and how Trump was to be questioned haven’t been revealed by either his lawyers or Carroll’s.

Only the date has been revealed in court filings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: State Patrol corrects inaccurate report, says Cloquet man battling ‘life-threatening’ injuries after crash
The Famous Dave's location in Canal Park stands empty Monday as its owners prepare to move to...
Slow Canal Park winters push Famous Dave’s to Hermantown
WI State Senator Janet Bewley
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
Michael Miller, 40, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after a fatal crash...
Iron Range man pleads guilty to fatal drunk driving crash
Green Bay squad cars are seen at Bellevue and Amy streets after a 5-year-old girl was reported...
5-year-old shot in Wisconsin dies; police identify person of interest

Latest News

Surveillance footage shows Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before she was killed....
Newly found footage shows Petito, Laundrie days before her killing
Surveillance footage shows Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before she was killed....
Newly found footage shows Petito, Laundrie days before her killing
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. Covis,...
FDA panel backs removal of unproven pregnancy drug
Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming areas of Ukraine as part of Russia during a...
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022. One slammed...
Russia evacuates occupied Ukrainian city, orders martial law