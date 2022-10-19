Talon Metals’ Tamarack project to see $114M for nickel mining efforts

AITKIN COUNTY, MN -- A company hoping to mine the nickel needed to make electric vehicle batteries in Aitkin County just received a big financial boost from the federal government.

According to Talon Metals, they were awarded $114 million from last year’s Infrastructure Bill.

The company wants to build an underground mine in Tamarack, where they hope to unearth the nickel needed to make electric vehicle batteries.

In January, Tesla committed to buying 165-million pounds of nickel in concentrate from Talon to make the batteries for their vehicles.

But first, the Tamarack Project needs to start mining.

To get the permitting, they need to go through an extensive environmental review by the state.

According to our sister station KARE 11, Talon says they’ll be submitting their mine plan to the state in February.

Talon is one of about a dozen companies across the U.S. to receive this funding from the federal government.

The Biden administration’s goal is to boost U.S.-made electric vehicle batteries instead of relying on other nations.

Talon also announced Wednesday they plan to move their processing plant to North Dakota.

No word on how that could impact their permitting process.

