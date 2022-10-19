Talon Metals’ Tamarack project to see $114M for nickel mining efforts

Drill crew pulls core sample at Tamarack exploration project.
Drill crew pulls core sample at Tamarack exploration project.(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AITKIN COUNTY, MN -- A company hoping to mine the nickel needed to make electric vehicle batteries in Aitkin County just received a big financial boost from the federal government.

According to Talon Metals, they were awarded $114 million from last year’s Infrastructure Bill.

The company wants to build an underground mine in Tamarack, where they hope to unearth the nickel needed to make electric vehicle batteries.

In January, Tesla committed to buying 165-million pounds of nickel in concentrate from Talon to make the batteries for their vehicles.

But first, the Tamarack Project needs to start mining.

To get the permitting, they need to go through an extensive environmental review by the state.

According to our sister station KARE 11, Talon says they’ll be submitting their mine plan to the state in February.

Talon is one of about a dozen companies across the U.S. to receive this funding from the federal government.

The Biden administration’s goal is to boost U.S.-made electric vehicle batteries instead of relying on other nations.

Talon also announced Wednesday they plan to move their processing plant to North Dakota.

No word on how that could impact their permitting process.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: State Patrol corrects inaccurate report, says Cloquet man battling ‘life-threatening’ injuries after crash
The Famous Dave's location in Canal Park stands empty Monday as its owners prepare to move to...
Slow Canal Park winters push Famous Dave’s to Hermantown
WI State Senator Janet Bewley
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
Michael Miller, 40, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after a fatal crash...
Iron Range man pleads guilty to fatal drunk driving crash
Green Bay squad cars are seen at Bellevue and Amy streets after a 5-year-old girl was reported...
5-year-old shot in Wisconsin dies; police identify person of interest

Latest News

City by City: 10/19/22
City by City: 10/19/22
Sled dogs visit Duluth's North Star Academy.
Sled dogs visit students ahead of Saturday’s Beargrease Fur-K
Ambulance
Bovey man dies in ATV crash
Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.
Gov. Walz and Scott Jensen face off in MN Gubernatorial debate