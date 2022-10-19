Slightly warmer today, more warm air on the way

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies continue today with highs reaching the 40s for most areas. Lows will be in the 20s with partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: We begin the day with some sunshine, but clouds increase throughout the morning with mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY: Clouds decrease into the afternoon with highs reaching the 50s to near 60 degrees. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

