Sled dogs visit students ahead of Saturday’s Beargrease Fur-K

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Even though the early snow melted in the Twin Ports, there was some early mushing going on Tuesday at one Duluth school.

Sled dogs got a lot of love from students at North Star Academy, part of Duluth Edison Charter Schools. Elite mushers gave the children a chance to see their sled dogs, play games and learn about the history of mushing.

“It’s really cool to immerse ourselves into learning about this,” said Melissa Peterson, Duluth Edison’s district curriculum director. “It’s such a big part of Minnesota as a state. It’s a big part of what we do here in Duluth, which is really cool.”

The event was part of North Star’s three-day-long John Beargrease intensive lessons, ahead of Saturday’s John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Fur-K Festival. Proceeds from the festival support the nonprofit that organizes January’s sled dog marathon.

In addition to the 5K and 10K runs, there’s a 1K kids run and a virtual 5K. For festival details or to register for one of Saturday’s runs, go to https://beargrease.com.

The Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon itself starts in Duluth on Jan. 29.

