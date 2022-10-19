Search continues for missing Bemidji teen 1 year later

BEMIDJI, MN -- Bemidji authorities are asking people to continue looking for a teen who went missing a year ago.

Neveah Kingbird, 16, was last seen on October 22, 2021.

Authorities believe she may have been wearing a black zip-up hoody or a red sweatshirt with a bull logo.

She was also believed to be wearing blue jeans, a white undershirt, and black and red Nike sandals.

Neveah Kingbird (Bemidji Police Department)

“With the fall season upon us and as the Minnesota State deer hunting season approaches, the Bemidji Police Department reminds everyone to remain watchful and vigilant while outdoors and to report any suspicious activity or property immediately,” authorities wrote in a news release Wednesday.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Anyone with information or anyone who has seen any of the clothing articles described above should contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.