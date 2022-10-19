Search continues for missing Bemidji teen 1 year later

Neveah Kingbird
Neveah Kingbird(Bemidji Police Department)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, MN -- Bemidji authorities are asking people to continue looking for a teen who went missing a year ago.

Neveah Kingbird, 16, was last seen on October 22, 2021.

Authorities believe she may have been wearing a black zip-up hoody or a red sweatshirt with a bull logo.

She was also believed to be wearing blue jeans, a white undershirt, and black and red Nike sandals.

Neveah Kingbird
Neveah Kingbird(Bemidji Police Department)

“With the fall season upon us and as the Minnesota State deer hunting season approaches, the Bemidji Police Department reminds everyone to remain watchful and vigilant while outdoors and to report any suspicious activity or property immediately,” authorities wrote in a news release Wednesday.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Anyone with information or anyone who has seen any of the clothing articles described above should contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: State Patrol corrects inaccurate report, says Cloquet man battling ‘life-threatening’ injuries after crash
The Famous Dave's location in Canal Park stands empty Monday as its owners prepare to move to...
Slow Canal Park winters push Famous Dave’s to Hermantown
WI State Senator Janet Bewley
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
Michael Miller, 40, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after a fatal crash...
Iron Range man pleads guilty to fatal drunk driving crash
Green Bay squad cars are seen at Bellevue and Amy streets after a 5-year-old girl was reported...
5-year-old shot in Wisconsin dies; police identify person of interest

Latest News

Mesabi Metallics
Mesabi Metallics: Company finishes paying overdue taxes to Itasca County
The Mall of America is testing metal detectors at one entrance following two incidents of...
Mall of America testing metal detectors due to gun incidents
prep soccer
prep soccer
UMD VB
UMD VB