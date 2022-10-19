No.4 UMD see loss to No.3 CSP as an opportunity

Sophomore Samantha Paulsen puts up stellar numbers despite the Saturday loss
Northern News Now at 6pm
By Alexis Bass
Published: Oct. 19, 2022
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - All season long, the lady Bulldogs have battled both on the road and at home. This past weekend that story was no different as the No.4 UMD volleyball team took care of MSU-Mankato on the road on Friday, but fell in five sets to No.3 Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday.

Today head coach Jim Boos said while Saturday’s loss was disappointing he also sees it as encouragement because it shows the growth of this group this season.

Offensively red-shirt senior Madison Gordon did her job, spreading out the ball evenly to her hitters and it showed. Boos said he felt the tempo to the right pins looked the best it has all year and he’s spot on. Sophomore right-side hitter, Samantha Paulsen was clicking on all cylinders, clipping a .750 on Saturday while adding 25 kills and 5 blocks total on the weekend.

Boos called Paulsen’s performance ‘on fire’ and ‘special’.

The sophomore said, “I think this weekend my shot selection grew a lot. I was able to just hit line, cross, and then I was tipping more and so for me continuing to expand my shot selections, teams don’t really know what’s coming. As for Mads and I to continue to connect really well and have a good tempo is definitely a big part of it too.”

“Our biggest goal right now is for today and tomorrow especially is to work on those things that didn’t go perfectly this weekend; the little things that we know we have to keep improving on individually and collectively. To make sure we have all of our plan b’s in place for any changes in the lineup that we forsee being possibilities as we move forward,” added Boos.

Boos says, for Selbitschka who suffered an injury on Saturday during the fourth set, it’s a day-by-day circumstance from here on out. The lady Bulldogs are back home on Thursday with Minnesota-Crookston.

This match-up will be broadcasted on the My9 Sports network.

