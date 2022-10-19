Local organization offers 24/7 safe syringe disposal in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - If you have noticed used syringes on the streets of downtown Duluth, you are not alone.

Some community leaders say they are often a result of drug use, and there is an increase in them this year.

Some local organizers are working to get those sharps safely disposed of and help people struggling with addiction who may be using them.

For Marcia Gurno and her team at the Rural Aids Action Network (RAAN), the solution to getting sharps off the streets may be giving out more.

“We take in used syringes, and we provide sterile syringes when requested,” Gurno said.

RAAN operates a syringe exchange out of their office downtown.

“We want safe disposal of used syringes, providing sterile syringes helps to reduce all kinds of diseases,” Gurno said.

RAAN provides containers, collects used syringes, and provides training for people to learn to how safely dispose of sharps.

They have become a go-to point in the community for people to discard used syringes.

According to Gurno, people used to leave syringes and sharps on their doorstep at RAAN when they were closed, but last spring, they installed a dropbox, which can be used 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

They are not alone in the effort to get sharps off the streets.

Scott Jenkins is the operations manager for the Downtown Duluth Clean and Safe team.

“Downtown we see them, particularly in areas where we see overnight camping,” Jenkins said.

According to Jenkins, last year his team found about 3,300 sharps over the course of 12 months, but there has even been an increase this year.

“This year from January 1 until the present, we’re already almost at 3,000. So we’re looking to well exceed that amount,” Jenkins said.

That’s a number Gurno and the folks at RAAN would like to see start moving in the other direction; one step at a time.

“We’re keeping people safe, again, we recognize we will not eliminate drug use,” Gurno said. “We help folks get take those small steps to stay safe and stay alive until they’re ready to take the bigger step hopefully to sobriety and recovery.”

RAAN is located at 31 W 1st Street in Duluth.

