Duluth School Board approves one-year contract with Duluth Police for SRO program

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Duluth School Board approved a one-year contract with the Duluth Police Department Tuesday night for a school resource officer (SRO) program.

According to the school district, that contract includes a yearly review.

Duluth Public Schools said they spent over two years gathering feedback from the community, parents and students regarding the use of SROs in school.

They said based on that feedback, “It was clear that a majority of people wanted SROs while also making sure schools were a safe learning environment for all students.”

Assistant Superintendent Anthony Bonds said the district wanted to make sure the voices of the BIPOC community were heard.

Bonds also said it was important to the district that the recommendations generated by an advisory committee were included in the contract.

The district did not specify what those recommendations are, however, they said DPD agreed to the committee’s recommendations for contract language changes.

According to the district, SROs are located at Lincoln Middle School, Ordean Middle School, Denfeld High School and East High School.

The Duluth City Council approved the contract on Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.