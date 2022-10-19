Duluth School Board approves one-year contract with Duluth Police for SRO program

Since the murder of George Floyd in 2020, local organizations have been taking a look at the...
Since the murder of George Floyd in 2020, local organizations have been taking a look at the role, both good and bad, school resource officers play in the lives of students.(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Duluth School Board approved a one-year contract with the Duluth Police Department Tuesday night for a school resource officer (SRO) program.

According to the school district, that contract includes a yearly review.

Duluth Public Schools said they spent over two years gathering feedback from the community, parents and students regarding the use of SROs in school.

They said based on that feedback, “It was clear that a majority of people wanted SROs while also making sure schools were a safe learning environment for all students.”

Assistant Superintendent Anthony Bonds said the district wanted to make sure the voices of the BIPOC community were heard.

Bonds also said it was important to the district that the recommendations generated by an advisory committee were included in the contract.

The district did not specify what those recommendations are, however, they said DPD agreed to the committee’s recommendations for contract language changes.

According to the district, SROs are located at Lincoln Middle School, Ordean Middle School, Denfeld High School and East High School.

The Duluth City Council approved the contract on Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: State Patrol corrects inaccurate report, says Cloquet man battling ‘life-threatening’ injuries after crash
The Famous Dave's location in Canal Park stands empty Monday as its owners prepare to move to...
Slow Canal Park winters push Famous Dave’s to Hermantown
A cook at Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que slices ribs to prepare dishes for customers.
Duluth’s Famous Dave’s restaurant leaving Canal Park
Police Lights
Hibbing police investigating alleged mail tampering, candidates respond
WI State Senator Janet Bewley
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash

Latest News

The act is the primary federal law governing water pollution. It made discharges into waters...
Celebrating 50 years of clean water
DULUTH, MN
St. Louis County launches support for ‘PulsePoint’ app
Local students celebrate as loan forgiveness program launches
Local students celebrate as loan forgiveness program launches
Local students celebrate as loan forgiveness program launches
Local students celebrate as loan forgiveness program launches