Celebrating 50 years of clean water

By Nora McKeown
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Clean Water Act took effect 50 years ago.

“It’s legislation that came about in 1972 when the United States recognized that we had a serious problem with pollution,” said AJ Axtell, Director of Community Relations at the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD).

The act is the primary federal law governing water pollution.

It made discharges into waters of the United States illegal without a specific permit.

In our region, it helped to fund WSSLD.

“We treat about 35 million gallons of wastewater every single day,” said Axtell.

Tuesday evening, WLSSD hosted an anniversary celebration for the passage of the Clean Water Act, something they said has changed our region for the better.

“Almost everything you would think to do is impacted by the environment,” Axtell said. “Whether you’re taking a walk, your children are playing on the playground, you’re going on a Vista boat ride, you’re at the lift bridge looking at a ship come in. All of those things, if we didn’t have our pristine natural resources, you wouldn’t be doing.”

And if that isn’t proof enough of the Clean Water Act’s value, Axtell recommends you look back in time before 1972.

“If you look at the headlines from back then, you’ll see things like fish kills, you’ll see pictures of the river that were chunky and sludgy. You’ll see debris barrels all along the shoreline. There just weren’t those regulations in place,” she said.

The treatment plant’s next goal is to become more energy independent.

