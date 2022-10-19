The C-E-C Boys, Cloquet-Carlton Girls and Esko Girls all earn Section Titles

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night, it was Section Championship Tuesday across the Northland. The first match-up was a rematch of last year’s Section 7AA Championship; second seed Duluth Denfeld and top seed Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

Last year it was a 3-2 final where the Lumberjacks took the Section 7AA crown and the purple did it again this year.

In the first quarter, it was a bit of a slow start until Collin Young took his time toward the twine to find the back of the net for the night’s first goal of the game.

While Denfeld would have some good looks, goalie Lucas Rauner stood on his head all night, not letting a single goal through to propel his team to the shutout victory over the Hunters, 1-0.

C-E-C earns the back-to-back Section 7AA title over Denfeld and will be headed to State.

As for the girls in Section 7AA, second seed Cloquet-Carlton earned the Championship over top-seed Grand Rapids at Grand Rapids.

At the Esko stadium it was another 1-2 match-up, but this time in the Section 7A title game. Top-seeded Esko hosted second-seed Spectrum and it was the home team who came out on top, 2-1.

The Eskomos are the 2022 Section 7A Champions after a goal from Chloe Demond and Ava Korby. This is Esko’s first trip to State in 11 years.

Finally, in the Boys Section 7A, the second seed of Duluth Marshall fell 3-0 to the top seed of Legacy Christain. The Hilltoppers finished their season, 10-8.

All three Champions will find out their seedings and matchups for the State Tournament when they are announced on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.