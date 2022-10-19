Bovey man dies in ATV crash

Ambulance
Ambulance(None)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 19, 2022
BOVEY, MN -- A Bovey man died in an ATV crash Monday.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near Wolf Lake Trail and County Road 336.

Scott Shoemaker, 58, was heading back home after duck hunting with a friend when he crashed his ATV.

No word on what caused the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, according to the sheriff’s office.

