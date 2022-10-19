Appleton Boy Scouts get national heroes award for Amtrak derailment rescues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton-area Boy Scouts and their leaders who were involved in the rescue effort after an Amtrak train derailment in June received a huge honor Tuesday evening: All of them received a national award.

Inside the Lambeau Field atrium, it was a moment 17 Boy Scouts and 4 scout leaders won’t soon forget as they lined up to receive National Heroism Awards, an honor the Boy Scouts of America rarely gives out.

“The boys led. They led adults. They led the injured. They put others before themselves,” scout leader Matt Schultz told the gathering.

The scouts were coming home from a scout ranch in New Mexico when their train collided with a dump truck in Missouri and derailed. Just after the crash, the scouts helped people escape the wreckage. One scout tried to save the life of the dump truck driver, who died. Three other people died on the train and dozens were injured.

“This was just something where I was in the right place or the wrong place and I just did the best I could,” scout Henry Gadzik said.

“The outpouring that this community has done for these young people and what they did this summer, this got thrown into adversity and they came through and so we’re real proud of them,” Ralph Voelker, scout executive for the Boy Scouts Bay Lakes Council, said.

The banquet for the Golden Eagle event usually draws 250 to 300 people, but Tuesday’s event was sold out with a crowd of 500 expected.

While showing off their awards, which are red and white, with a gold medal, many of the scouts remained humble.

“I’m confident that if it was any other Boy Scout troop they would have done the exact same thing as we did,” scout Logan Poelzer said.

“I’m definitely still trying to process this whole thing. This is kind of unexpected. I never thought going to Philmont [Scout Ranch] that this would be the end game,” scout Matt Suprise said.

The Bay Lakes Council put in for the award on behalf of the scouts.

“I’ve been doing this for 37 years, and this is the first time I’ve signed one of these that actually got approved by the national council. So we’re excited, and the fact that we have 21 of them is unheard of,” Voelker said, “and in fact, when I submitted them, they were nervous because they didn’t have that many in stock, they had to order some more.”

To further honor them for their efforts, the Green Bay Packers gave the troop tickets to the Packers-Jets game over the weekend and some star treatment.

“I thought it was cool. I mean, I’ve never been to a Packer game before, so I was looking forward to it,” Logan told us.

Appleton-area Boy Scouts and their leaders were returning from a trip when their train derailed, and the scouts jumped into action

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.