TONIGHT: Gov. Walz and Scott Jensen face off in MN Gubernatorial debate

DULUTH, MN -- Northern News Now is teaming up with our sister stations across the state to host a debate between the two candidates running for Minnesota Governor.

Democrat incumbent Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen will go head-to-head from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday.

The debate will air on Northern News Now on channel 6.2 or channel 3 depending upon how you get television service.

It will also be livestreamed here and Northern News Now’s Facebook page.

Both Walz and Jensen will face a panel of journalists representing TV stations in Duluth, Rochester, Mankato, and Fargo.

Northern News Now executive producer and evening anchor Dan Wolfe will moderate the event.

The debate will also be broadcast on Gray Television stations across the region.

When is Election Day?

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022.

When will polls open on Election Day?

7 a.m. - 8 p.m. In state and federal elections, towns with less than 500 registered voters are not required to open until 10 a.m. but most choose to open at 7 a.m.

What will my ballot look like?

You can download a sample ballot on the Minnesota Secretary of State website. Candidates and questions appearing on the ballot will be listed.

What do I need to bring on Election Day to vote?

If your voter registration is current and active, you do not need to bring identification. This means you were successfully registered at least 21 days before Election Day and you have not moved or changed names since then.

If you need to register or update your registration, or you have not voted in four years or more, you will need to show proof of residence before you vote.

Where do I vote?

Enter your address into the Poll Finder to find your polling place and important voting information for your precinct.

When can I vote early by mail?

In Minnesota, you can vote early with an absentee ballot starting 46 days before Election Day. To vote by mail, apply to have an absentee ballot mailed to you. You do not need to be registered to apply.

When is early in-person voting?

In Minnesota, you can vote early in-person starting 46 days before Election Day. You can vote early with an absentee ballot at your local elections office.

