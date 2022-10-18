St. Louis County launches support for ‘PulsePoint’ app

DULUTH, MN -- St. Louis County announced a partnership Tuesday with an app called PulsePoint, which registers and notifies citizens of EMS responses in their area.

“This is a program that we’ve been working on for a number of years and have finally, through a partnership with arrowhead EMS, have been able to come to finalization,” said Brandon Silgjord, a supervising deputy for the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Service for St. Louis County went live this week.

“It’s going to give our citizens the ability to get notifications when a CPR is in progress and lend assistance.”

When you open the app and register you’ll be greeted with a list of all EMS events in the area.

You can open a map and check where those calls came from, and you can sign up for notifications to go off if someone nearby is experiencing a medical emergency.

The county hopes those tools in the hands of regular community members can make the community much safer.

“The goal is again to get alerted to those nearby resources that can help out that may not visually see that early on what’s happening,” said Kraig Erickson with Pulse Point.

He says quick and responsive CPR while waiting for medics to arrive can quite literally save lives.

“Every minute that you go by without CPR typically lose about a 10% chance of survival,” he said. “So it’s critically important to get CPR started right away.”

Another app called PulsePoint AED helps locate nearby automatic external difibrulators and can work in conjunction.

County leaders hope the system provides a more comprehensive level of care coming straight from the community.

“It could be someone that you know, it could be just someone in your community it could be a family member, but that early CPR is really beneficial and really helps us hopefully save that life when we get there,” Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj said.

In the month of october, each AED you register on the Pulsepoint AED app is an entry for a chance to win one of 10 $500 gift cards from the organization.

