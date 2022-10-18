Slow Canal Park winters push Famous Dave’s to Hermantown

The Famous Dave's location in Canal Park stands empty Monday as its owners prepare to move to their new location in Hermantown.(Northern News Now)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. -- After spending the last two decades in Canal Park, Famous Dave’s is moving to Hermantown citing the seasonal slow down.

“Canal Park isn’t necessarily accessible to locals 24/7, it’s just how it is,” owner of the Famous Dave’s in Duluth, Greg Toon, said.

Toon said the biggest reason for their move to Hermantown is the big winter slow down after the busy summer tourism season.

He said it’s had a “significant” financial impact on business.

“So being in a tourist area, it’s very seasonal down here and for now 20 years being down here we have seen the flow that tourism brings,” Toon stated.

Toon added that he hopes this new location, near Sam’s Club, will put him closer to local customers who may not choose to head down to Canal Park in the cold winter months.

“January there’s not many people touring down here. You know weekends are pretty good, or close to there,” Toon said. “It gets pretty rough.”

While drawing more locals to Canal Park during the winter has been a big initiative for Duluth leaders, some other businesses say they too feel the impact.

“When it gets colder out you can definitely tell. Parking frees up, the traffic flow isn’t as much,” Pierce Brockel, the assistant manager of the Canal Park Love Creamery, said.

For Love Creamery, located across the street from Famous Dave’s, they are preparing for the winter months by shifting their hours at that location.

“We are cutting back our hours just a little bit more so we can maximize profit, and we are keeping the same weekend hours,” Brockel said.

City leaders have made efforts to draw more people to Canal Park in the past several years, such as adding the Cold Front Festival, aimed at encouraging people to visit in February.

Northern News Now reached out to the city for an interview about a major restaurant choosing to move out of Canal Park. They were not available for an interview.

As for what’s next for Famous Dave’s old location in Canal Park, Northern News Now spoke to the future tenant Monday.

They said they are no ready to make a public announcement just yet, but they plan to move in to the space soon, adding they plan to focus on breakfast.

