Planning for retirement with help of Senior GO Show

Senior GO Show at the DECC
Senior GO Show at the DECC
By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The DECC hosted the annual Duluth Senior Expo, which is now rebranded as the Senior GO Show, Tuesday.

The GO Show is for adults ages 55 and older who are retired or planning ahead for retirement.

GO is an acronym for Getting Older.

The expo has information on healthcare, insurance, living options, travel, financial planning, and more.

For many people who attended this year’s expo, it was a chance to catch up with old friends and make some new ones.

“We enjoy the company, the music,” Sharon Olson of Twig, Minnesota, said. “We brought a couple of friends from Texas who have never been. I just enjoy talking to people. We just have a good time here, and it’s fun for everybody.”

Tickets and parking were free.

