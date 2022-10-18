Northland Foundation announces Indigenous grassroots grant

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement works to raise awareness for the countless Indigenous people facing violence.

“Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, MMIW for short, is an epidemic in Native American country,” said Phoebe Davis with the City of Duluth Indigenous Commission.

According to the December 2020 MMIW Task Force report, Indigenous females make up 1% of Minnesota’s population, but 15% of the state’s missing person cases and 9% of female homicides.

“Why Native American people that are targeted? It’s because we’re invisible, and in invisibility, you can disappear,” Davis said.

This disproportionate violence is one of the reasons the Northland Foundation is announcing a new grant opportunity.

“The time was right to come up with a special opportunity as efforts locally begin to increase to draw even more attention to and hopefully change the systems that hold this violence in place,” said Erik Torch, Director of Grantmaking at the Northland Foundation.

The foundation will award 10 grants of $2500 each to individuals and small groups advocating for the MMIW movement.

“We are honored by the support and recognition from the Northland Foundation helping to support our work,” said Rene Ann Goodrich with the Native Lives Matter coalition.

Goodrich said these grants will help heal the community.

“These would be beautiful opportunities for our families to continue their strong advocacy for their lost loved ones and family members and community,” Goodrich said.

The grant application will be open until November 18th.

A board of Indigenous representatives will finalize award recipients the week of December 12th.

