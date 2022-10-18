Inside the House: Gabbie Hughes

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A sit down with UMD women’s hockey captain Gabbie Hughes.

A: “Alright Gabby. You’re back for your fifth year, but this time you have a “C” on your jersey. Can you just talk about what that means to you?

G: “Yeah it’s definitely an honor, just to follow up with all the captains and leaders that we’ve had in the past in the UMD program and to be able to follow up and follow in on their legacy and it’s just an honor and be labeled as such a leader for the team. I’m super excited and very blessed.”

A: " You talk about your legacy- How do you want to write that this year? I mean your legacy has been extremely rich the last several years here. With this being your last year. Talk about what you want it to be.”

G: “I just- a little personal legacy I’d like to leave is just everyone to give it their all every second that they have and not leave anything left behind and not take anything for granted. I think it is super important because it really flies by. I don’t feel like I’m a fifth year, but it really does go by fast, so just trying to teach and leave that legacy to soak up every moment I get. But also the legacy to win a national championship and for no one to ever lose that in the Bulldogs’ name.”

A: “You also have several players coming back due to COVID years and those sorts of things. Talk about the benefits of having those veteran players back in your last year.

G: " Yeah, we got Ashton Bell back, and obviously having her back after getting a gold medal is huge, and having her in the locker room. She’s such a great leader and a very close friend to all of the girls on the team so having her back in the locker room and on the ice is going to be huge. But all the girls that we get to have back for one more year in my class and Ashton’s class with Naomi Rogge, I think it’s such a great thing to have all that experience and really guide those younger girls and build them up for seasons to come. I just think it’s super important for us and also for the younger girls to grow.”

A: “And for you, part of your legacy has been with mental health Green Bandana Project, Sophie’s Squad, it left so much importance and a big stamp on this program. SO talk about what that has meant to you these past several years- as I know you hope to make that an echo this season.”

G: " It’s meant everything to me. I think last year being the first year of Sophie’s Squad and really getting that going to get an event at the Division I level here in Duluth and having just so much support from the whole entire community and the staff at AMSOIL was unlike anything else and it made me feel so warm inside and I think carrying that into this year and spreading the awareness that it’s okay not to be okay and getting people to talk about it, get the word out about it and help people see that it is a problem right now is just super important to me. Hopefully, I can carry that out this year again but also the girls who will be here when I’m gone will be able to carry it out.”

A: “Thank you Gabby, we appreciate you, and good luck this season”

G: “Thank you.”

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.