Haunted Shack opens for 29th season of scares

Videography and editing by photojournalist Lukas Walls

CARLTON, MN -- A classic Northland spook-show is back for its 29th season.

The Haunted Shack in Carlton is one of the longest running haunted attractions in Minnesota.

It features live actors, props, and now even animatronics.

The Haunted Shack opens for its 29th season. (Northern News Now)

All those frights aren’t just for fun and games though.

The shack is the largest fundraising contributor for the Area 3 Tri-Fecta Special Olympics.

The shack’s “Chief Ghoul” Pat Stojevich says the biggest draw is the fun and frights, something he’s been doing from a young age.

“We put a ghost on a string and we had a tiny tape recorder that we would push the button when someone was yelled trick or treat with some eerie sounds and then we would lower a ghost behind the people as they were trick or treating at my parents’ house,” Stojevich said.

This year’s attraction renamed a part of the shack into “Ted’s Tunnel of Terror,” in honor of a long-time staff member at the shack who passed away last year.

The Haunted shack is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until October 29.

They’re hosting a less scary, family friendly event on October 22.

They’re located at 1781 County Rd. 1 in Carlton.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.