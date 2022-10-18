Hartley Nature Center unveils major expansion

DULUTH, MN -- Hartley Nature Center unveiled a major makeover Monday afternoon.

The center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony after years of work on their main building.

The upgrades includes classrooms, more restrooms, and new signage for the Nature Center.

The project was funded in part by The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails, which gave Hartley about $1.3 million dollars.

In all, it’s a 5,000 square foot addition.

“This addition will allow us to expand some of those core programs and to keep developing new offerings for the community,” Tom O’Rourke, Hartley’s executive director, said.

Hartley leaders hope to continue to expand their programs with the help of the new space.

