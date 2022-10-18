Gordon Post Office to close next month, community petitions to save it

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GORDON, WI -- The post office in Gordon, Wisconsin will close in early November.

The Postal Service confirmed the news Tuesday, blaming the closure on the loss of their current building lease.

The last day of operation is November 9. They say it will last “until further notice.”

Beginning November 10, Gordon Post Office customers will be able to pick up their mail, PO Box mail, and parcels at the Solon Springs Main Post Office located at 9226 E Main St, Solon Springs, WI 54873.

The Solon Springs Main Post Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Click here for more information.

Currently, there is no information on a reopening date for the Gordon Post Office.

Meanwhile, a community group has come forward hoping to stop the closure.

According to organizers, they also have started a petition which has collected almost 500 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

They plan to meet Wednesday night to discuss their next steps.

