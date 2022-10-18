Evers holds roundtable discussion with Superior leaders, students

Gov. Tony Evers sits alongside UWS Student Body President Brianna Vigil during a roundtable...
Gov. Tony Evers sits alongside UWS Student Body President Brianna Vigil during a roundtable discussion Tuesday.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI -- Wisconsin’s governor visited Superior Tuesday, holding a roundtable with community leaders and local students.

Governor Tony Evers held the discussion on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus.

The democrat said he wanted to hear students’ feedback as the state begins drafting next year’s budget proposal.

“There are all sorts of opportunities for young people to get directly involved with their lives and controlling discussions around policy, so I was encouraged with the level of questions and concerns they had,” Evers said.

Evers said he heard quite a bit about mental health needs and reproductive care.

One student we spoke with said she was proud to share her feedback.

“That budget will determine how the next time duration for the state will be and whatever impact that we can make is extremely crucial,” Brianna Vigil, the UWS Student Body President, said.

Also Tuesday afternoon, Evers visited with several small business owners in Bayfield, including the Red Cliff Fish Company, Apostle Islands Booksellers, and Sweet Sailing.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: State Patrol corrects inaccurate report, says Cloquet man battling ‘life-threatening’ injuries after crash
The Famous Dave's location in Canal Park stands empty Monday as its owners prepare to move to...
Slow Canal Park winters push Famous Dave’s to Hermantown
A cook at Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que slices ribs to prepare dishes for customers.
Duluth’s Famous Dave’s restaurant leaving Canal Park
Police Lights
Hibbing police investigating alleged mail tampering, candidates respond
WI State Senator Janet Bewley
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash

Latest News

DULUTH, MN
St. Louis County launches support for ‘PulsePoint’ app
Local students celebrate as loan forgiveness program launches
Local students celebrate as loan forgiveness program launches
Local students celebrate as loan forgiveness program launches
Local students celebrate as loan forgiveness program launches
City by City: 10/18/22
City by City: 10/18/22