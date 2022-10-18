Evers holds roundtable discussion with Superior leaders, students

SUPERIOR, WI -- Wisconsin’s governor visited Superior Tuesday, holding a roundtable with community leaders and local students.

Governor Tony Evers held the discussion on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus.

The democrat said he wanted to hear students’ feedback as the state begins drafting next year’s budget proposal.

“There are all sorts of opportunities for young people to get directly involved with their lives and controlling discussions around policy, so I was encouraged with the level of questions and concerns they had,” Evers said.

Evers said he heard quite a bit about mental health needs and reproductive care.

One student we spoke with said she was proud to share her feedback.

“That budget will determine how the next time duration for the state will be and whatever impact that we can make is extremely crucial,” Brianna Vigil, the UWS Student Body President, said.

Also Tuesday afternoon, Evers visited with several small business owners in Bayfield, including the Red Cliff Fish Company, Apostle Islands Booksellers, and Sweet Sailing.

