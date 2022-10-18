Cool weather continues, warmer air in sight

TODAY: High pressure will bring mostly clear skies to MN and western WI with highs in the 30s to around 40 degrees. Some light lake effect snow lingers along the South Shore east of Ashland, but minimal additional accumulation is expected through early Wednesday morning. Breezy conditions make temperatures feel like they’re in the 20s to low 30s. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds will move through the region with highs in the 40s. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: Highs now return into the 40s and 50s for most areas with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

