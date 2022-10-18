Cloquet man killed in Carlton County crash

Carlton County, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Cloquet man has died after a crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 210 and County Road 7, between Cromwell and Carlton.

Officials say a truck driven by 72-year-old James Romero of Cloquet was at a stop sign on County Road 7.

When he pulled out onto Highway 210, he was struck by a semi.

Romero was taken to a Duluth hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.