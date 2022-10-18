City by City: Mountain Iron, Babbitt, Trego

Mountain Iron, MN- The Mountain Iron Fire Department is starting a new program for area youth. “Extinguish Violence” invites students to submit artwork about what ending violence would mean to them. Submitted artwork will then be chosen for a calendar or art exhibit with funds raised going to support youth on the Iron Range who have experienced violence. They hope the program encourages students to use their voices to help other students. Submissions for the “Extinguish Violence” program are due October 31. They can be made to Laura Phoenix.

Babbitt, MN- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is sending out an urgent alert for more volunteers. The deadline to apply to be a Lunch Buddies Mentor has been extended as they have had zero applicants for the Babbitt program. The Lunch Buddies Mentoring program invites mentors to join students for one lunch period a week. Students are chosen because they would benefit from additional support, encouragement and a caring adult mentor. Babbitt buddy days are Thursdays.

Trego, WI- Roadwork is wrapping up in Washburn County. The Northbound lanes of US 53 are expected to reopen as early as Thursday, October 20. Traffic will no longer be using crossovers. Once the northbound lanes reopen, the US 53/63 interchange will also reopen by the following Monday. Motorists should still expect to slow down through work zones as temporary traffic signals and other signage from the project are removed.

