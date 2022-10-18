City by City: Duluth, Chisholm, Red Cliff

Duluth, MN- The Lake Superior Zoo is giving back to local groups. Organizations in the Twin Ports that serve under-resourced youth and families can now apply for event tickets. The Zoo is donating 10% of the previous year’s event sales back to groups in the surrounding community. Up to 50 tickets can be requested per organization for each event.

Chisholm, MN- Residents will see two referendum questions on the ballot this November. Question one will ask to renew the voter-approved operating levy to continue programs. Question two will ask about a bond levy to create a new E-6 school as well as improved athletics and activities spaces. According to the school, question one will not raise taxes, however, question two would cost homeowners about $300 a year if they own a $100,000 home. The “Referendum ‘Yes’ Committee” will be hosting several upcoming presentations on this topic. The next one is Thursday, October 20, at the Balkan Community Center.

Red Cliff- The environmental department is hosting a re-seeding event on Friday, October 21. They will be celebrating the gift of wild rice and also practicing traditional and modern methods of processing it. Participants can also join in spreading wild rice on the Raspberry River. There will be canoes, paddles, life jackets and lunch provided for guests. The re-seeding event will be held at the Raspberry Campground at 10 a.m.

