Calm and cold tonight but a warm up is off to the west
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly sunny skies, breezy winds and chilly temperatures. Tonight we will continue to see clear skies and the winds will calm down a bit. Lows will be back in the teens and 20′s.
WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will be building in mid-day to become partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-40′s with northwest winds 5-10mph gusting to 15mph.
THURSDAY: On Thursday we will have mostly sunny skies in the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be able to climb back into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with westerly winds 5-10mph.
FRIDAY: On Friday we will have partly cloudy skies, but warmer temperatures! Highs will be able to climb into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s with westerly winds.
