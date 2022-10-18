Calm and cold tonight but a warm up is off to the west

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly sunny skies, breezy winds and chilly temperatures. Tonight we will continue to see clear skies and the winds will calm down a bit. Lows will be back in the teens and 20′s.

it will be clear and cold (KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will be building in mid-day to become partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-40′s with northwest winds 5-10mph gusting to 15mph.

Wednesday will be cooler than normal with a fair amount of sun (KBJR)

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will have mostly sunny skies in the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be able to climb back into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with westerly winds 5-10mph.

clouds will go up a little on Thursday as a warm front starts a warm spell for the weekend (KBJR)

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have partly cloudy skies, but warmer temperatures! Highs will be able to climb into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s with westerly winds.

a warm front will pull us up into warmer than normal territory this week (KBJR)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.