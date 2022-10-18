Calm and cold tonight but a warm up is off to the west

By Adam Lorch
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly sunny skies, breezy winds and chilly temperatures. Tonight we will continue to see clear skies and the winds will calm down a bit. Lows will be back in the teens and 20′s.

it will be clear and cold
it will be clear and cold(KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will be building in mid-day to become partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-40′s with northwest winds 5-10mph gusting to 15mph.

Wednesday will be cooler than normal with a fair amount of sun
Wednesday will be cooler than normal with a fair amount of sun(KBJR)

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will have mostly sunny skies in the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be able to climb back into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with westerly winds 5-10mph.

clouds will go up a little on Thursday as a warm front starts a warm spell for the weekend
clouds will go up a little on Thursday as a warm front starts a warm spell for the weekend(KBJR)

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have partly cloudy skies, but warmer temperatures! Highs will be able to climb into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s with westerly winds.

a warm front will pull us up into warmer than normal territory this week
a warm front will pull us up into warmer than normal territory this week(KBJR)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: State Patrol corrects inaccurate report, says Cloquet man battling ‘life-threatening’ injuries after crash
A cook at Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que slices ribs to prepare dishes for customers.
Duluth’s Famous Dave’s restaurant leaving Canal Park
The Famous Dave's location in Canal Park stands empty Monday as its owners prepare to move to...
Slow Canal Park winters push Famous Dave’s to Hermantown
Police Lights
Hibbing police investigating alleged mail tampering, candidates respond
WI State Senator Janet Bewley
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash

Latest News

Quiet week ahead
KBWX 10/18
10/18/22 NNN AM WX
10/18/22 NNN AM WX
WX GFX
Cool weather continues, warmer air in sight
KBWX 10/17
KBWX 10/17