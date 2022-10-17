PREPARING FOR WINTER: Snowplow drivers needed at MnDOT

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The unsung heroes of winter in the Northland are snowplow drivers, but what happens when not enough people are applying for the job?

Local government and MnDOT have been working hard to recruit snowplow drivers.

“We have openings, and we aren’t going to be turning anyone away,” said MnDOT’s Public Affairs Coordinator Margie Nelson.

Nelson said while their full-time driver positions are full, they haven’t received enough applicants for part-time snowplow drivers.

“The people we’re recruiting for right now, they’re temporary drivers,” she said. “They’re going to be more of an on-call basis to help fill in when we need them for larger storms or more prolonged periods, to help support our full-time staff, basically.”

Nelson said even if these positions aren’t filled, MnDOT will be able to clear the roads.

Having the temporary drivers would help ensure safe conditions when full-time staff can’t make it in or a heavier snowfall hits.

“We get snow and ice. It’s a reality of where we live,” Nelson said. “We want to keep the roads clear. We want to keep the public safe. We want everyone to get home safely and be able to travel.”

Nelson didn’t have an exact number of drivers they would hire.

She said they’ll continue taking applications on a rolling basis.

